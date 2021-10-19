8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $26,505.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $14,219.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50.

EGHT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 1,515,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

