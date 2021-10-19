908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $322,200.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,810. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $929.01 million and a PE ratio of -27.44.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 908 Devices by 949.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.