$98.77 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $98.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the lowest is $92.27 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $397.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $533.10 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Truist increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

