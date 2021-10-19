A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.