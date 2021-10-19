Aavegotchi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.34 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $100.70 million and $39.34 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 58,929,218 coins and its circulating supply is 57,165,055 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

