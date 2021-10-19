AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

