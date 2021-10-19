AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. 31,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.