Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,896. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

