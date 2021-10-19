Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.68% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

