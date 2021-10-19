AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

