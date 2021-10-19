Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.050-$1.140 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKR opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

