Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High at $346.62

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $346.62 and last traded at $346.62, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.18.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average of $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

