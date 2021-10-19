Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 5,233 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18.

On Monday, September 27th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.74. 2,169,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,808. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $350.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.