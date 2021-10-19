ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACCO stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $855.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

