AceD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, AceD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $196,190.34 and approximately $136.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

