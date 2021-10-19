Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

GOLF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,780. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

