Acute Angle Cloud Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.73 or 0.06049665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00293329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.00961919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00396469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00265359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

