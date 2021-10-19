Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 2,711,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.