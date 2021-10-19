Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 5,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 802,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,796 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

