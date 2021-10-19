Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADEVF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$17.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

