Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.23% of Adient worth $137,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

ADNT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 10,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,111. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.