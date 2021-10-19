Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $453,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

ADBE traded up $11.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.19. The company has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

