ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of ADTRAN worth $52,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $883.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

