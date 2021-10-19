ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Down 3.5%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 13,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 302,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

