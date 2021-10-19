Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

