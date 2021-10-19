AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

