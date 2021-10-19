AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.14. 3,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

