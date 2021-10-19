Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.37

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.37 and traded as high as C$20.13. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.97, with a volume of 171,999 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.37.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3053166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

