AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other AeroCentury news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,615. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 4.22. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

