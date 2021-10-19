Aeryus Market Capitalization Achieves $20,680.55 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $20,680.55 and $14.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.15 or 0.00449598 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.56 or 0.00992308 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

