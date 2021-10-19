Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.67

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.67 and last traded at $157.25, with a volume of 23542810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion and a PE ratio of -61.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

