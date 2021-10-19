AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 103,829 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

