AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 34,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 179,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
See Also: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.