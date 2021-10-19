AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 34,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 179,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 212.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

