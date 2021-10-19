Aggregator Lp Pride Sells 11,945,009 Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,869. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 138.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. Paycor HCM Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

