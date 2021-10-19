Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Up 5.6%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 430,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Agiliti alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.