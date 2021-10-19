agilon health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 899% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 2,566,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. agilon health has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Truist reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

