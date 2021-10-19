Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.