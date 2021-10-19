Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 59,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,371,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.