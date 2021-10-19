Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

