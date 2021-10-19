Aion Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $86.40 million and $5.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,328.80 or 1.00085534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00303572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.00482035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00187352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,160,113 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

