AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $634,615.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,370,038 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

