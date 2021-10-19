Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,549,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Air Canada stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

