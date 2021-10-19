Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Airbnb worth $77,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.87. 42,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,355. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.