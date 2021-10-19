AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Set at C$53.00 by Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) has been assigned a C$53.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.28. 267,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company has a market cap of C$925.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.43.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
