AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Set at C$53.00 by Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) has been assigned a C$53.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.28. 267,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company has a market cap of C$925.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.43.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.6822649 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

