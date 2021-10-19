Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 5.2%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.65. 23 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
