Akroma Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $59,606.55 and $105.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.60 or 0.06097792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00084936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

