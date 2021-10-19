Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

