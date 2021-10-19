Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

NYSE ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,712.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 275,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 429,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

