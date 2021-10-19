Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

NYSE ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

