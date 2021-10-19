Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

